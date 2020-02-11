|
|
Salvadore Anthony Martinez, 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to Andrew and Eva (Mares) Martinez. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia Martinez; siblings, Horace Martinez, Patricia and Carol. Salvadore is survived by his daughters, Christin Jones (Steve), Maria Martinez (Ron Emens) and Rebecca Schuch (Bill); grandchildren, Jaydan, Preston, Isabella Martinez, Bowen Schuch, Maelee and Allie Jones; brother, Andrew Martinez (Emily) and sister, Esther Montoya.
Salvadore served in the military and had a successful career in leadership. He loved sports, reading, traveling and in retirement, found a new sense of adventure. He loved his family and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Sal touched many lives wherever he went. He was a perfect example of his motto to "Do Good Always."
Services to be held on February 14, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Chapel in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2020