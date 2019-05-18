APRIL 8, 1921 - MAY 6, 2019

A member of the "Greatest Generation", Sam served aboard the USS West Virginia (BB-48) during WWII. He was the sole surviving member of the ship's Officer crew that were present in Tokyo Bay for the Japanese Surrender.



A lifelong resident of San Antonio, Sam was a descendant of John W. Smith, one of the original settlers of San Antonio De Bejar. He operated a Property & Casualty Insurance Agency from 1946 to 2013, assisted by his wife Alice until her passing in 1980, and was a former City Councilman, Mayor and Corporation Court Judge of the City of Castle Hills where he resided for 66 years. Thank you, Dad, for the wise counsel and for always being there.



Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Sam C. and Carrie Louise Bennett, and wife of 36 years, Alice (Howard) Bennett.





He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara; children, Sam III (Kathi), and Dianne Mills (Jess); grandchildren, Daphne Bennett Cantu, Nicholas Bennett (Sara); and great grandson, Bennett Christopher Cantu.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough. The Rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass to follow at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



