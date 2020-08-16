1/2
SAM SALAZAR
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sam Salazar "Sammy" a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, was called to gates of heaven on August 7, 2020 at the age of 55.

He was born and raised in San Antonio, TX to Raul and Minnie Salazar on December 8, 1964.

Sammy is preceded in death by his brother Raul Salazar and his father, Raul E. Salazar. He is survived by his children, Marc (Sarah), Sylvia, Sandra, Samantha, Sam Jr.; 6 Grandchildren; mother, Minnie Salazar; Sisters, Martha (Richard), Diana (David), Isabel; Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and countless friends whom all loved him dearly.

Sammy was an avid sports fan and loved all Texas teams, especially the Spurs, Cowboys and Astros. If he wasn't working, he was hanging out and laughing with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his laugh and be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

Due to the Declaration on March 16, 2020 by State, County and City officials, funeral services are limiting guests in the chapel. Face masks and/or coverings are required. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castle Ridge Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved