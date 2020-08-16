Sam Salazar "Sammy" a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, was called to gates of heaven on August 7, 2020 at the age of 55.

He was born and raised in San Antonio, TX to Raul and Minnie Salazar on December 8, 1964.

Sammy is preceded in death by his brother Raul Salazar and his father, Raul E. Salazar. He is survived by his children, Marc (Sarah), Sylvia, Sandra, Samantha, Sam Jr.; 6 Grandchildren; mother, Minnie Salazar; Sisters, Martha (Richard), Diana (David), Isabel; Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and countless friends whom all loved him dearly.

Sammy was an avid sports fan and loved all Texas teams, especially the Spurs, Cowboys and Astros. If he wasn't working, he was hanging out and laughing with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his laugh and be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

Due to the Declaration on March 16, 2020 by State, County and City officials, funeral services are limiting guests in the chapel. Face masks and/or coverings are required. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.