Samantha C. Tschoepe


Samantha C. Tschoepe Obituary
May 14, 1994 - May 21, 2019
Samantha Tschoepe, 25, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born May 14, 1994 in San Antonio to Lisa and Dan Tschoepe. In high school, she played flute in the Johnson marching band. She earned her bachelor's degree in Biomedical Sciences from Texas A&M University where she sang in the St. Mary's Women's chorus. She was currently in pursuit of a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from South College in Knoxville, Tennessee.
As a graduate student, she was a member of several professional physical therapy organizations. Her passions included education, crafting, sewing, photography, music, and numerous other hobbies. Samantha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tony Pieniazek, Alfred Dylla, Les and Helen Tschoepe; and uncles, Paul Tschoepe and Bill Robertson. She is survived by her parents; sisters, Corin and Diana; grandmother, Alice Pieniazek Dylla; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
MONDAY, MAY 27, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
MASS
TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2019
10:00 A.M.
ST. PADRE PIO
CATHOLIC CHURCH
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019
