God called his little Angel Samantha Nicole Caballero home on Monday November 2, 2020.In Keeping with Samantha's loving & generous spirit, a decision was made to donate the gift of life & the gift of sight to her big sister Jordan. Samantha will be a rainbow in someone else's cloud! She is preceded in death by her Father Miguel Caballero.Samantha is Survived by her Mother Kristine Lopez, her Sister Jordan Lopez, her Brother Jaron Lopez, Grandparents Patricia & Edward Olivarri, Grandmother Estella Hastings, Great Grandmother Janie Esparza & numerous Aunts, Uncles & Cousins.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
