Sammie Lois Dixon, age 85, passed away on June 12, 2020.

She was born May 7, 1935 in Dripping Springs, TX to the late Benjamin Buckner and Effie Mae Quick.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William F. Dixon.

She is survived by her sons, Rob Dixon and wife Diedra, Randy Dixon and wife Shawn Renee, Ricky Dixon and wife Donna Jane. Sister, Pat Semlinger. 2 grandchildren, Lindsay Nolan and husband Jeremy, grandson Hunter Dixon, 1 great grandson Jack Nolan, 1 step grandchild Wesley Wiemers and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom was the bright light of every day and the care giver to all. Her faith in God and others before self is what she lived for each day.

Mom, we will miss your wisdom and loving touch, but we'll never forget you. Love you Mom.

Memorial services will be held at a later date and time due Covid 19. Future service times will be posted on the funeral home website: www.missionparks.com.