|
|
April 6, 2019
"Our beloved brother, Sammy Martinez, age 70, left this earthly home on Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Sammy was born in San Antonio, TX, where he lived his whole life. Born with cerebral palsy, his limitations did not stop him from living a long, abundant, and happy life.
We know Sammy is in heaven rejoicing with God, in whom he believed so strongly, and he is now walking, running, and not confined to a wheel chair anymore!
Throughout his life, Sammy has been supported by many people. He appreciated all these relationships. To know Sammy, was to love Sammy, and he loved others so much!
Sammy lived in the loving care of his parents, Alonzo and Olivia Ramirez, then with his sister Annie Ramirez- Pekarsky, and sons David and
Daniel for the last 20 years.
With the help of his siblings, Rosemary Piña, Alonzo Ramirez, Yolanda Ruiz, and Gracie Peña, Sammy flourished, thrived, and surpassed expectations.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 20th at 11:00 a.m. at La Trinidad United Methodist Church, 300 San Fernando St. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to La Trinidad UMC and Casa de Amistad Adult Day Care."
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019