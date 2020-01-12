|
Samuel C. Dominguez was born on Wednesday, May 23, 1945 to Felix Dominguez and Celia Cisneros Dominguez in San Antonio, TX. The only son and youngest of four children, he had a kind, mischievous, and independent spirit.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Blanca G. Dominguez. Their love story is one only found in fairy tales; a sweet love story that transcends distance, time, and even death. Their love for each other was a strong bond that served as the foundation for their family. He is also survived by their three kids, Cynthia (Cindy) Martinez (Paul), Monica G. Dominguez, Felix S. Dominguez (Courtney) and his 3 grandchildren, Julian Martinez, Iliana Martinez, and Jessica Martinez.
Sam is also survived by sister Esther Campos (Frank), his best friend of over 70 years, Henry DeHoyos (Manda) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Celia Dominguez and his sisters, Olga Garza and Celia Alderete.
Sam was fun loving and dedicated with an innate and strong work ethic that helped him attain perfect attendance from elementary to the time he graduated. He then enlisted in the United States Army and was almost immediately sent to Vietnam. Sam served our country proudly and without any hesitation.
After returning home and a chance encounter, he met the love his life, married, and had their three children. He was a dedicated husband and absolutely amazing father. Everything he did was for his family and he worked tirelessly for them. Even after long work days he always made time for his kids, working on puzzles, games of chess, listening to music, helping with homework, or showing them how to work on a car.
Sam worked at Kelly AFB and ultimately retired from Tinker AFB when his job shifted to Oklahoma City. He excelled at whatever he put his mind to do with and expected the same from everyone around him.
He loved with passion and would give the shirt off his back; there was nothing he would not do for family or friends.
He had a smile that could light up a room and a personality that would make a stranger feel like a friend. And, while we are going to miss him so much here on Earth, we know we will see him in Heaven one day because over 30 years ago his dear brother in law, Roberto Chavez shared the Good News with him and Sam accepted Jesus as his Savior.
Sam fell asleep here on Earth and woke up in Glory!
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 16th at 5:00 pm to 8:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 6:30pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Rd, SATX. Celebration of Life service will be Friday, January 17th at 9:00am at Sunset Funeral Home with burial to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.