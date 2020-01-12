|
|
Samuel George Nohra was born to parents Samuel Sr. and Rosalie on June 1st, 1924 in Gulfport, Mississippi, and grew up with 3 siblings.
His devotion to his family and country led to 4 ½ years of Navy service during World War II, and a strong work ethic brought him success during his years in the garment trade; his youngest son Steven followed him into the business but predeceased him in 2015.
Sam lived in San Antonio, Texas for most of his life, sharing a home with his wife Valree for 47 years. For the last 5, he enjoyed the hospitality & support of his son, Sam III, and daughter-in-law Sandy at their ranch in Eatonville, Washington.
He passed away on December 3rd, 2019 at the age of 95.
He was loved and will be deeply missed by Sam and Sandy, his surviving sister
Rose Marie Mansour of Newman, Georgia, and his daughter Cherie Nohra of Ajijic, Mexico.
Sam was also a loving grandfather of 6 and proud great-grandfather of 8, who will remember him fondly.
Sam will ultimately join Valree in the Columbaria 2 wall at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020