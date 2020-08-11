1/1
SAMUEL LOUIS SMITH
1935 - 2020
Our Lord called to Himself Samuel Louis Smith on July 28, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Sam was born on December 27, 1935, in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Issie Smith and Sarah Weisberg, his brother and three sisters.

After finishing high school, Sam attended Texas A&M where he obtained a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He joined the Navy in March of 1959 and became certified as a Naval Aviator in 1960.

During his time in the Navy, Samuel received multiple awards for his service as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. He worked for NASA before moving to San Antonio where he worked at Kelly Air Force Base for a period of twenty years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Norma Schneegans Smith, his daughter Grace Maria Espinar, his two grandchildren Samantha Nicole Maness and Luis Miguel Espinar and his two great granddaughters Raegan Erin and Reese Emberly. His family and close friends will attend his interment with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
