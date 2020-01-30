Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 924-5801
Samuel "Sam" Mendoza


1951 - 2020
Samuel "Sam" Mendoza Obituary

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Samuel "Sam" Mendoza, loving father, grandfather, uncle, and brother, passed away at the age of 68 surrounded by family and loved ones.

Samuel was born on March 31, 1951, in Lordsburg, NM. He served in the U.S. Airforce where he began his career as a Radiation Technologist and continued his education and practiced for more than 45 years in this field; mostly in El Paso, TX, where he lived for more than 50 years.

Sam loved to play sports such as golf, tennis, and billiards but even more he loved being around his family. He may have been difficult man at times, but he was always someone you could count on to be there and give a helping hand. He made an impact on many people's lives and will be dearly missed. Sam was preceded in death by his father, Daniel G. Mendoza and mother, Aurora Mendoza.

He is survived by his children: Christopher, Samantha, Roxanne, Tiffany, and Esmeralda; grandchildren: Isaiah, Victoria, Naomi, Manny, Aleksia, Leilani, and Azalea; brothers: Danny and Larry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 30, 2020
