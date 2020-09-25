1/
SANDRA BEWLEY
{ "" }
Sandra Bewley, 71, passed away on August 31, 2020.

Sandra was born in San Antonio, TX, to Willis and Alice Newbury Bewley, the second of two children. During her lifetime, Sandra also lived in Germany and the Philippines. She graduated from SWTSU with a Bachelor of Science in Education and subsequently taught elementary school for 33 years. Sandra loved her animals, fine artwork, and beautiful glassware.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis Bewley and mother, Alice Newbury Bewley. Sandra is survived by her brother, Stan; sister-in-law, Sandra Murphy;and numerous friends. Sandra was dearly loved and will be greatly missed for her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor.

No services will be held at this time.



Published in Express-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
