Sandra Carreon Griffin was born in El Paso, Texas, to Joe Esequiel Carreon and Alvessa Murillo Carreon. She graduated UT El Paso with a BFA. Sandra was active in the El Paso Peace Coalition and El Pasoans for a Non-nuclear Future. She completed graduate work at UCLA's David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design and ultimately decided to pursue a career in library science, the "greatest civic organization" in her eyes. She worked for the El Paso Public Library System, then spent several years in California before finally settling in San Antonio in 2004.

As a Librarian in San Antonio for 15 years, Sandra shared her love of Latino culture, art and science with the West-side community. She was a strong advocate for the Latino Art and Resource Center located at the Central Library. She served the entire city through programs to educate and inform the community and through her roaming exhibitions. Sandra's legacy will be the enduring spaces for art exhibition in the San Antonio Public Library system.

Sandra will be remembered as a passionate and thoughtful friend, co-worker, and artist who dedicated herself to the expression of life's mysteries, of loss and longing, and the search for meaning then, now, and in whatever comes next.

She is survived by her daughter Maya Carreon Griffin, of Eugene, OR and her many dear friends. A virtual celebration of her life will be announced on her website sandracarreongriffin.com.