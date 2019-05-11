Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Alzafar Shrine Temple
901 N. Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX
Sandra Jean Strandlie Obituary
June 7, 1943 - April 29, 2019
Sandra Jean Strandlie, 75, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019.
She passed away in her home in San Antonio Texas surrounded by her family. Sandra was a strong and courageous woman having
battled ALS for 7 years.

Married to her husband Mike Strandlie for 50 years.
Sandra got her Master's degree in Education and later retired as a Teacher, she was the heart and soul of her family. Sandra also had a love for playing her favorite games, Bridge, Joker, and Scrabble.
Sandra is survived by her adoring husband, Michael Strandlie. Sons: Thomas Strandlie, Scott Strandlie, and Jonathan Strandlie. Grand children: Jaycee and Jackson.
Jonathan's wife Nancy Strandlie and children, Keenan, Mia, and Kevin.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 at Alzafar Shrine Temple 901 N. Loop 1604 W San Antonio, Tx. 78232. Those who desire may make contributions to the TX ALS. Chapter at alstexas.org
Published in Express-News on May 11, 2019
