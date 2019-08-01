|
|
July 2, 2019
Sandra Joan (Baker) Mullins passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 in Jupiter, FL with her daughter's family by her side. Preceded in death by parents William Baker, Rosella Schultz, stepdad Charles Schultz, brothers Jerry Baker and J.W. Baker. Survived and will be missed by daughter Suzanna Mullins Merrill and son-in-law Matthew Merrill, granddaughter Piper Rose Merrill, brothers Larry Gene Baker and sister-in-law Diann Baker and Gary Lee Baker and sister-in-law Sandra Baker.
A long-time and proud, native Texan, Joan lived all over the Lone Star State with her final residence in Frisco, Texas near Dallas. She loved Texas, the beach, the ocean and her family. She never passed up the opportunity to create fun memories with her friends and family and would often plan parties for any reason to bring people together. Joan was an entrepreneur who owned various businesses throughout her life and took pride in her independence. Many who knew her appreciated and will miss her moxie and her upbeat spirit. Her advice to all was to go for it, enjoy every day and when things don't go well, never give up, because there is always tomorrow.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 pm at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to any of the following would be appreciated: , or .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 1, 2019