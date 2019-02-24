|
JANUARY 17, 1954 - FEBRUARY 15, 2019
Sandra Lee Clapp Batts age 65 formerly of San Antonio departed this world to be with our Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was a 1972 graduate of Douglas MacArthur High School. She was baptized in 1968 and became a member of Trinity Baptist Church. As a member of a military family, Sandra travelled extensively with her parents. Throughout her younger years, she was an Equestrian and competed internationally in Japan. She loved animals and raised Elkhounds and other dogs throughout her life.
She married her husband, Arthur Batts, Jr. on August 9, 1977 in Dallas, Texas. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by her son, Christopher Batts; her parents, Alvin and Elsie Clapp; her sister, Barbara Kawamura and her husband, Dean; two uncles, Duane Clapp and wife, Constance and Gary West; and numerous cousins.
SERVICE
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, February 25, 2019at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. On Tuesday, February 26, 2019 a Graveside Service will begin at 9:30 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019