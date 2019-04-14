Home

Beck Funeral Home
Sandra Lee Flora

Sandra Lee Flora Obituary
June 1, 1945 - April 1, 2019
Sandy Flora, age 73, passed away at her home in Pflugerville, TX on Monday April 1, 2019, surrounded by her partner and family . Born June 1, 1945 in San Antonio, Tx, she was preceded in death by her parents Virginia and Alexander Flora.

Sandy is survived by her devoted partner of 38 years Kathie Olsen, siblings Ginny Haag and her husband Jeff of Sugarland, Steve Flora of Dallas, Mary Flora of San Antonio, Barbara Flora of Austin, as well as loving nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care.

Sandy graduated with a B.A. from Sam Houston State University. She was a successful teacher and coach, journalist , PR and marketing consultant, and editor/publisher of the Pflugerville Pflag.

Sandy enjoyed playing sports such as softball, tennis, soccer and basketball. She was a fun, loving and social person who knew no strangers. She loved travelling, outdoor cooking,and socializing. She just loved life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to services such as SAFE, Planned Parenthood, Hospice and Meals on Wheels.

A memorial gathering will be held in her honor at her home in the near future.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
