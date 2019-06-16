|
|
May 10, 1947 - June 11, 2019
Sandy was born May 10, 1947 to Alice and Buck Hermes of San Antonio. She went to be with the Lord June 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is now reunited with her mom, dad, sister and aunt. She was a wonderful wife, sister, and loving aunt. She is survived by her husband of 38 years. Mark Ries, brothers Travis and Bubba Hermes. Visitation will be June 17th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Services will be June 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019