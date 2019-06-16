Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Ries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Ries

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Ries Obituary
May 10, 1947 - June 11, 2019
Sandy was born May 10, 1947 to Alice and Buck Hermes of San Antonio. She went to be with the Lord June 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is now reunited with her mom, dad, sister and aunt. She was a wonderful wife, sister, and loving aunt. She is survived by her husband of 38 years. Mark Ries, brothers Travis and Bubba Hermes. Visitation will be June 17th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Services will be June 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now