July 17, 1971 - April 19, 2019
Sandra Rory Shelton passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:25 a.m. at the age of 47 years, 9 months and 2 days. She was born to Roy SJ and Mary Jane Shelton on July 17, 1971 in San Antonio, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and many other relatives. She is survived by her parents Roy SJ and Mary Jane Shelton and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sandra worked at Animal Health International Inc. for over 25 years. She will be missed very much by her co-workers who loved her dearly. Her favorite color was purple and she loved the song "Eye of the Tiger". She loved her dog Buddie; a black and light brown dachshund. She always had different outfits for him for each holiday.
She loved taking photos of zoo animals, special functions at the zoo and museums, Christmas lights in the neighborhood, the Christmas tree at the Alamo during the holidays, when her Mom would go to bowl at National Tournaments in different states. She would like to take pictures of rest stops that had signs of the state's information and cactus of all different kinds.
She would take photos when her mom bowled at state tourn- aments in cities all around Texas and visit museums, firehouses, airplanes, tractors, cars and zoos. She collected shot glasses from different cities and states, medals, pez, state park quarters, pins and spurs posters. She was also a Hallmark ornament collector. She loved to do scrapbooking and making cards. She made an album from all the tournament trips we took. She liked watching Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, HSN and other programs on TV.
We would like to thank the employees at Life Care for taking such good care of our daughter Sandra.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the San Antonio Zoo because she loved to visit there.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at Mission Park South with Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019