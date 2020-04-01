|
Sandra S. Rangel was called home to be with our heavenly father March 27, 2020. Sandra, the youngest of 9 children, was born September 30, 1967 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Antonia and Marcelino Sanchez.
At the age of 14, while at Memorial High School, her brother Robert introduced her to another marching band member, Joe Rangel. The two began dating, became High School Sweethearts and went on to marry June 17, 1989. The couple welcomed their first baby Joshua Joel Rangel November 4, 1992. 10 years later they welcomed their next baby, a baby girl, Savanah Sage Rangel February 23, 2003. This year would have been their 31st wedding anniversary.
She is preceded in death by her father Marcelino Sanchez (2002).
Sandra is survived by her Husband, Joe Rangel, son Joshua, daughter Savanah, her mother Antonia Sanchez, her brothers Marcelino Sanchez Jr., Manuel Sanchez (Sylvia), Roger Sanchez (Virginia), Richard Sanchez (Stella), Robert Sanchez (Claudia), and sisters Joann Alcorta (Raul), Irene Zimmerle, Diana Martinez, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 1, 2020