S. Arnold Eisenstot, age 90, born on Sept. 26, 1929 in Youngstown, OH, passed away on Tues., Aug. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Eva Eisenstot and his wife, Jean G. Eisenstot. Arnold is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Blinderman (David); son, Arthur William Eisenstot (Robin); grandchildren: Doran Blinderman, Adam Eisenstot and Morgan Eisenstot, and a great granddaughter. A graveside services will be held Sun., Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at Agudas Achim Memorial Gardens off Austin Hwy. Due to Covid19, services will be for the immediate family only. A live stream link will be made available on the Porter Loring website. Rabbi Sharon Cohen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agudas Achim Minyan Fund. You're invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com



Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
