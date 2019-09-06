|
August 29, 1962 - September 3, 2019
Sansa Ruthe Stock Johnson born 08/29/1962 went to live with the Lord September 3, 2019. Sansa was preceded in death by her father, Roger Stock, her dad, Orvis Maxey; sister, Dixie Behe, and nephew Eric Behe.
Sansa was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved being outdoors hunting & fishing with her husband and their dogs. She was a beloved employee at L&M Steel for 29 years. She cherished time spent out at the barn chatting it up with her sister Annie any time they could. Sansa was full of fun, and laughter. She was a genuine, kind hearted, hardworking, honest woman, who could be counted on by all who knew her.
Sansa is survived by husband, Michael Johnson; children Katie Allen (Danny), Kim Johnson, Chris Johnson (Anna), Eric McDaniel; grandchildren Hailey, Jonah, Michael, Skylar, Jeremy, and Nancy; nephew, Travis Behe; mother, Gay Henson-Maxey; sisters, Annie Lawhon, Gaye Carey (Rich), Cindy Randall (Jeff), Toni Lister (Weldon); brother, Lester Maxey and daughter Olivia. She is survived by numerous family and extended family, friends, colleagues, business associates and many more who dearly love her. She is also survived by her best friend, Kim Anizan (Glenn) who selflessly stood by her till the end. Services to be held at Sunset Funeral Home Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00PM.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 6, 2019