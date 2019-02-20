|
|
June 28. 1959 - February 14, 2019
Santiago H. Anguiano, Sr., born on June 28. 1959, was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 59. He is reunited in Heaven with his son, Paul M. Anguiano; parents, Pablo and Florentina Anguiano; brother, Raymundo H. Anguiano and the mother of his children, Adela Moreno. Santiago is loved and will be missed by his children, Santiago M. Anguiano, Jr., (David Cisneros) Michael M. Anguiano (Felix Gonzales) and Manuelita C. Moreno; nephews, Raymundo Anguiano, Jr. (Alicia) and John Paul Anguiano; great-niece, Sydney Anguiano and numerous family and friends.
Mr. Anguiano loved his God and his faith. As a child he was an alter boy and in his adult life he loved being a mechanic. He lived and worked for his children and loved them so much.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm and Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9am until 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:30am for at 10am Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San
Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019