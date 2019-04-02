|
|
February 26, 1943 - March 27, 2019
Santiago "Borrado" M. Garcia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born on February 26, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas. Santiago was a mechanic and he lived life to the fullest. He has lots of friends and will be deeply missed by all those that knew him. He is reunited in heaven with his wife of 50 years Herminia Nuncio and parents Benito Garcia and Vicenta Martinez. His legacy lives in the hearts of his children Vicenta, Refugia and Santiago Jr. (Christella), Ida and Mary Jane, sister Isabel G Lujano, grandchildren Brandon Scott, Santiago, Ashley, Chelsea, Destiny, Melanie Niece Isabel, Nephew Pedro, Ralph plus numerous other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 1pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am for a 10am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 2, 2019