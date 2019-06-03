|
08/21/1928 - 05/29/2019
Santos L. Salinas, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on August 21st, 1928, he was preceded in death by his parents, Santana & Maria. Santos is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Otilia; children, Anthony (Rose mary), Cecilia (John), Edward, Marian (Ray), Steven (Alice), and Jacob (Nicole); numerous grandchildren, great-grand children, extended family, and friends.
He enjoyed being around his family, was an avid fisherman, loved to barbecue, cook, and camp out. He was fondly referred to as "El Guapo" and his sense of humor, love of music, all world guidance, mentorship, and love will be missed but will live on in our hearts forever.
The Visitation will take place on Monday, June 3rd from 5 PM to 9 PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Ave. 78205, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. A Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, June 4th and arrive at St. Henry Catholic Church, 1619 S. Flores St. 78204, for Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Rd. 78237.
Published in Express-News on June 3, 2019