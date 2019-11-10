|
|
Santos M. Carrillo, Jr. was a San Antonio native born to Santos and Mary Lucy Carrillo, Sr. on December 10, 1952. He joined his loving parents and grandparents in heaven on November 5, 2019. He served our country proudly in the US Army Airborne for two years and retired as an AO1 honorably from the US Navy after 21 years. After his retirement he was employed for 18 years as a San Antonio City Employee at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. He is survived by his beloved wife Graciela M. Carrillo of 40 years, son Santos Martin Carrillo, daughter Maggie (Manuel) Rodriquez from Beeville, TX., son Joe A. Moya; grandchildren Marissa, Madelyn and Mason Rodriquez and Joseph S. Moya, from Beeville, TX., Nickole Gutierrez from George West, TX.; siblings Eufemia (Henry) Alfaro, Lily (Mike) Everett, Daniel (Patty) Carrillo, Louie (Gloria) Carrillo and Abel (Daniella) Carrillo; plus numerous nieces and nephews; and his loyal fur baby Olive. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by the rosary from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Funeral Mass to be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019