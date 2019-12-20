Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park South.
Sapopa Galvan Villegas


1939 - 2019
Sapopa Galvan Villegas Obituary

Sapopa Galvan Villegas, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. On March 4, 1939, Sapopa was born to Patricio and Feliciana Galvan in Coahuila, Mexico. Sapopa married Jose Villegas in 1954 and had seven wonderful children. She is preceded in passing by her parents, sisters; Celia Flores, Rosa Sanchez, and brothers; Jose Galvan, Patricio Galvan Jr., Antonio Galvan, Ernesto Galvan, Amos Galvan, Martin Galvan. Mrs. Villegas is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jose Villegas Sr.; daughters, Amalia Garcia (Richard), Sylvia Morin (Charles); sons, Jose G. Villegas, Jr. (Susanna), Jesse Villegas (Nancy), Ernesto Villegas (Gerardo Gaytan), Patricio Villegas (Cecilia), Alberto Villegas, sister, Rebecca Saenz, brothers, Willie Galvan, Raymundo Galvan; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. You may sign the online guestbook at missionparks.com

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with procession departure from funeral home at 9:30am. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 20, 2019
