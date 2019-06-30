Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara G. Gomez


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara G. Gomez Obituary
October 17, 1945 - June 26, 2019
Sara G. Gomez, born October 17, 1945 in San Antonio, passed away on June 26, 2019. Sara enjoyed life and cherished her grandchildren. She is remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Sara is preceded in death by her parents Candelario and Consuelo Gonzales, son Rufino Perez, and her sister Isabel Gonzales. She is survived by her children Rosemary Perez Solorzano, Cynthia Perez Zapata, Rudy Gonzales, and Eddie Gomez, 17 grand- children, 15 great grand- children, and her siblings Mary Ann Johnson, Alice Shepard, Antoinette Williams, Rebecca Ochoa, Manuel Gonzales, and Rogelio Gonzales.

SERVICES
The Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Brookehill Funeral Home. All services will conclude in the chapel. For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.