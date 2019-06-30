|
October 17, 1945 - June 26, 2019
Sara G. Gomez, born October 17, 1945 in San Antonio, passed away on June 26, 2019. Sara enjoyed life and cherished her grandchildren. She is remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Sara is preceded in death by her parents Candelario and Consuelo Gonzales, son Rufino Perez, and her sister Isabel Gonzales. She is survived by her children Rosemary Perez Solorzano, Cynthia Perez Zapata, Rudy Gonzales, and Eddie Gomez, 17 grand- children, 15 great grand- children, and her siblings Mary Ann Johnson, Alice Shepard, Antoinette Williams, Rebecca Ochoa, Manuel Gonzales, and Rogelio Gonzales.
SERVICES
The Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Brookehill Funeral Home. All services will conclude in the chapel. For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019