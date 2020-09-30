1/1
Sara G. Sanchez
1930 - 2020
Sara G. Sanchez, born July 7, 1930 in Monterrey, Mexico went to be with our Lord on September 24, 2020 at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Rafael Duran Sanchez.

She is survived by her daughters, Rose Garcia (Daniel), Luci Gonzalez, Teresa Longoria and Irma Garcia (Johnny); sons, Alfred G. Sanchez (Carmen), Albert G. Sanchez, Juan Sanchez (Mary Lou) and Gregory Sanchez (Valerie). Sara is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd, 78211 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020 a mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
SEP
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
OCT
1
Interment
San Fernando II Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
2109245801
