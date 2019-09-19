Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Interment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park South
Sara Gutierrez Vidal


1924 - 2019
Sara Gutierrez Vidal Obituary
December 30, 1924 - September 12, 2019
The first child of Augusto Gutierrez and Sara Velarde, Sara grew up in Bocas Del Toro, Panama, a beautiful coastal town on the Caribbean. Many of her fondest memories came from those days on the beach.
Sara spoke 3 languages, Spanish, English, and French. A gifted musician, she played the guitar, piano and sang with a lovely voice.
She graduated from Balboa High School in the Canal Zone during World War II and went to work for the US Postal Service. She met her husband, Paul Vidal, while he was stationed in Panama. After the war, they relocated to San Antonio where they raised a family and operated their own business.
Sara, a woman of great faith, constantly lifted us up with her prayers to the Lord.

She is survived by her 3 children, Gloria, Paul, and Margaret, 2 brothers, Anibal and Edward, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. May she rest in peace. She will always be in our memories.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. with a Rosary and Chapel Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 19, 2019
