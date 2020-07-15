Sara Jane Westbrook White passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020 at age 84, from complications following a fall. She was surrounded by her family and beloved husband of 42 years, Dr. Robert E. White. She was a beautiful person who, throughout her life, quietly set a strong example to her family and friends of faith, determination, and integrity.

The only child of Mary Frances and Charles A. Westbrook, Sara Jane was born in Waco in 1936. Her family soon moved to San Antonio, where Charles established the Westbrook Lumber Company. She graduated from Alamo Heights High School, followed by two years at Mary Washington College, where she developed an early interest in urban issues.

At age 20 she married high school classmate Frank Blair Warren. In 1968, with three active children, Sara Jane completed her degree at Incarnate Word, followed by Master's in Urban Planning at Trinity University. She then worked six years as a San Antonio city planner, coordinating the committee tasked with revitalizing the historic downtown. She wrote the grant that secured major funding for the new Olmos Dam, and with flooding controlled, new River Walk development created a centerpiece of San Antonio culture.

In 1978 Sara Jane met and married Austinite Dr. Robert White and joined him in Houston.

She continued her planning career, working ten years for the City of Bellaire. Not quite finished with higher education, in 1994 she was awarded a PhD in Political Science from Rice. She was a member of numerous professional planning organizations and an active volunteer, mentoring youth as well as other planners.

A seminal event in Sara Jane's life was the loss of her younger son, John William Warren, to brain cancer in 2004. In her efforts to come to process the loss, she wrote and published a book, John's Story, which has been a comfort to other sufferers of that terrible disease.

A longtime member of Christ Church SugarLand, Sara Jane volunteered as a Stevens Minister, supported a women's prison ministry and enjoyed trips with Bob and the choir to perform around Europe. Not endowed with a strong singing voice, Sara Jane quietly sang along in order to enjoy the trips with her husband and choir friends.

Bob and Sara Jane enjoyed several book clubs, wine group, traveling with friends, and spending time in their San Antonio condo with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her childhood Alamo Heights friends. Sara Jane was a long-time participant in the Houston Junior League Transfer Sustainers' group, and in later years she sustained a strong interest in her family history, tracing several family genealogies back to the Revolutionary War.

Sara Jane was a lovely lady with a beautiful smile, and as her health faded, the smile stayed, always a sweet welcome to all. She is survived by her loving husband Bob, children Sally Warren and husband Jeff Jackson of Dallas, West and Dana Warren of San Antonio, Lisa Warren of Sugar Land, Rene and Houshyar Moarefi of Houston, Kim and Tate Erlinger of Austin, Scott and Kristal White of Houston, grandchildren Mary Kaitlin Motley, Carly Warren, Lydia Jackson, Will Jackson, Matthew Warren, Sara Haddox, Michael Warren, and Henry Erlinger. She also was blessed with five bouncing great-grandchildren.

