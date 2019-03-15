|
|
June 13, 1968 - March 9, 2019
Sara LaMar Swift, born on June 13, 1968 in Madison Wisconsin, passed away on March 9, 2019 in Floresville, Texas.
Sara was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard J. Lilley Sr. Sara is survived by her children, Blake and Jordyn Swift; parents James and Leslie Lamar; grandmother Margaret Louise Lilley; siblings Ellen Reynard and Rick Lamar; nieces and nephews Madisen and Ashley Reynard, and Hunter and Tyler Lamar. There will be a small Celebration of Life in honor of Sara to take place at a later date. Sara was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, and friend, and will be missed by all that knew her.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2019