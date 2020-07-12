1/1
SARA LEE GURINSKY
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sara Lee Gurinsky, age 98, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on September 28, 1921 in Terrell, Texas to Julius Nathan Label and Fannie Harris Label. Sara Lee went to Draughon's Business College and was one of the first women to work in a stock brokerage firm, working at Bache & Company in downtown San Antonio. Sara Lee loved working with her son Alan at The Plant Man, playing mahjong with her friends, reading books, serving on numerous committees, and being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Sylvan Gurinsky and sister, Helen Label Bennett. Sara Lee is survived by her sons, Barry Gurinsky (Susie), Eddie Gurinsky (Rebecca), Alan Gurinsky (Vicky) and Charlie Gurinsky (Rhonda); grandchildren, Brian, Lori (Tim), Erin (Alan), Lauren, Jennifer (Reid), Nathan (Campbell), Rachel, Dory and Sylvan, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment took place at Agudas Achim Palmetto Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim Oneg and Kiddush Fund or the charity of one's choice.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of her passing - Our prayers and thoughts are with your family The Gindys and the Wulfes
Susan Gindy
Friend
July 8, 2020
Dear Alan and Family, Please accept our condolences on the loss of your beloved mother. She lived life, and she lived it well. The times I was around her, she spoke with great pride about her sons and their families. What a wonderful example she and your dad set for you and your brothers as you successfully set out into the world. I loved the few times that I took my yellow Lab to visit her, and her love of animals was so touching. It's easy to see where you get yours. Some of our favorite visits with you and Vicky have involved tales of your mom. We know she will be greatly missed by all her friends and family, and our prayers for comfort are with you. Wishing you many blessings, Debbie and Lynn Berry Debbie & Lynn Berry
Debbie & Lynn Berry
Friend
July 8, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss.
Robin Gossen
Friend
July 8, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. Mrs Gurinsky was a beautiful and kind lady. I remember her always smiling when she would visit the store.
Delma Salinas
Friend
July 8, 2020
With much sadness on the loss of the Gurinsky matriarch, Sara Lee! May her memory be a blessing and may everyone find strength and comfort.
Sharon Abelman Gewertz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved