Sara Lee Gurinsky, age 98, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on September 28, 1921 in Terrell, Texas to Julius Nathan Label and Fannie Harris Label. Sara Lee went to Draughon's Business College and was one of the first women to work in a stock brokerage firm, working at Bache & Company in downtown San Antonio. Sara Lee loved working with her son Alan at The Plant Man, playing mahjong with her friends, reading books, serving on numerous committees, and being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Sylvan Gurinsky and sister, Helen Label Bennett. Sara Lee is survived by her sons, Barry Gurinsky (Susie), Eddie Gurinsky (Rebecca), Alan Gurinsky (Vicky) and Charlie Gurinsky (Rhonda); grandchildren, Brian, Lori (Tim), Erin (Alan), Lauren, Jennifer (Reid), Nathan (Campbell), Rachel, Dory and Sylvan, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment took place at Agudas Achim Palmetto Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim Oneg and Kiddush Fund or the charity of one's choice.

