Sara M. Puente, daughter of the late Marcos and Estanislada Martinez, entered eternal rest with the Lord on March 12, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on February 18, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas. Sara is preceded in death by her children Frank Puente Jr., and Clara Puente Pastrano, grandson Andrew Lopez Jr., siblings Marcos, Juan, Mike, Maria, Amelia, Elena, and Genoveva. She is survived by her daughters Rose Mary Gutierrez, Gloria Garcia (George), and Yolanda Herrera, 18 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews all she loved and cherished dearly.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home.
The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart at 8:00 AM for an 8:30 AM Mass, on Thursday 19, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020