Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
8:30 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
San Fernando Cemetery II

SARA M. PUENTE


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARA M. PUENTE Obituary

Sara M. Puente, daughter of the late Marcos and Estanislada Martinez, entered eternal rest with the Lord on March 12, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on February 18, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas. Sara is preceded in death by her children Frank Puente Jr., and Clara Puente Pastrano, grandson Andrew Lopez Jr., siblings Marcos, Juan, Mike, Maria, Amelia, Elena, and Genoveva. She is survived by her daughters Rose Mary Gutierrez, Gloria Garcia (George), and Yolanda Herrera, 18 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews all she loved and cherished dearly.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home.

The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart at 8:00 AM for an 8:30 AM Mass, on Thursday 19, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -