Sara Quirarte, 88, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 surrounded by family after a bravely fought battle following a stroke. She was the widow of Dr. Jacinto Quirarte, art historian, professor emeritus, and a founding dean at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Sara and Jacinto spent several years living abroad in Mexico City and Venezuela before settling in Helotes, Texas in 1972. Born in Harlingen, Texas, Sara was the youngest child of Jeff and Margaret Farmer. She graduated from Harlingen High School and studied at Texas A&I University. She later pursued a modeling career in New York City and returned to Harlingen in 1954 where she met and married Jacinto, an Air Force pilot stationed at the Harlingen Air Force Base. Sara dedicated herself to her home, family and the arts. She was a member of the board of directors for the Southwest School of Art (formerly Southwest Craft Center) and a commissioner of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission. She and her late husband were active supporters of the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, The Witte Museum and the Opera Guild of San Antonio. Sara also enjoyed traveling and among her most cherished trips with her family were European river cruises and exploring the museums and beautiful sites in Austria, England, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Turkey, Morocco and the Czech Republic. Sara was known for her sense of style, charm and elegance. Sara's artwork and love of nature was reflected throughout her home that welcomed family, friends and artists for more than 40 years. Although a stroke impaired her ability to communicate, her personality and beauty carried through and earned her the nickname of "The Movie Star" among her caregivers, doctors and friends at her nursing home. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister, Willa Toth, her loving husband of 57 years, Dr. Jacinto Quirarte, and their son, Marc. Sara is survived by her daughter, Sabrina McGowan, and son-in-law, Patrick, as well as numerous family members and friends who will miss her dearly. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Sara's memory to the Dr. Jacinto Quirarte Endowed Scholarship in Art History, University of Texas at San Antonio, College of Liberal and Fine Arts, One UTSA Circle, San Antonio, TX 78249-1644.