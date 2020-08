SARAH WAS BORN IN WESTBROOK, TX. TO MAC AND ORA HARPER. SARAH GRADUATED FROM ABILENE CHRISTIAN COLLEGE IN 1945. SHE MARRIED HARDY D. CANNON IN MAY 1955. SHE WAS A 3RD GRADE SCHOOL TEACHER IN THE HARLANDALE AND SOMERSET SCHOOL DISTRICTS FOR 41 YEARS. SARAH AND HARDY WERE DEVOUT CHRISTIANS AND A MEMBER OF THE CHURCH OF CHRIST. SHE IS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HER HUSBAND HARDY, 2 SISTERS MAXINE PARKER AND VELMA ACKERMANN AND GRANDDAUGHTER AMANDA CANNON. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER 3 SONS, JOE, JIM AND MARVIN AND DAUGHTER IN LAWS, 5 GRANDCHILDREN, 8 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, 1 GREAT GREAT GRANDDAUGHTER ON THE WAY AND NUMEROUS NEICES AND NEPHEWS.

A PRIVATE GRAVE SIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD FRIDAY, AUGUST 7TH, 10:00 AM @ MISSION PARK SOUTH.For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Arrangements with: