06.17.1938 - 07.12.2019
Sara Brown Genovese met her savior on July 12, 2019, at age 81. She was born June 17, 1938, in Galveston, Texas, to Kimsey and Jimmie Lou Brown. Sara traveled the world with her family following her father's military career. Sara had a lifelong love of travel, and called many states home, ultimately settling in San Antonio, Texas. Her favorite spot was the beach in Florida.
Being "Grandma" was Sara's favorite job. She was known for her sense of style and loved to read. Sara loved her family, particularly her sister, Johnnie, and was a steadfast source of wisdom and wit to all who loved her.
Sara was preceded by her sister, Johnnie Rice, and her daughter, Cynthia Kim Wilder. She is survived by her daughters Gerri Collins and Rene Genovese, nieces Teddi Rice, Cathy (Roger) Kramer and daughter Michaella, Renee (Albert) Altimirano and sons, Sabra Rice and daughters, Dodie (Mike) Knight and children; grand- children Justin Collins, Abigail (Zach) Boatwright, Jonathan (Holly) Wilder, David (Holly) Wilder and Joseph Genovese; and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Sara's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a charity close to
your heart.
