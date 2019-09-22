|
|
September 10, 2019
Born in San Antonio, Texas, on December 25, 1934, our sweet sister, aunt, and cousin, Sarah Lee Gilliland, passed away on September 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Ralph Blackburn Gilliland and Marie Fisher Dullnig.
Following her graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953, Sarah attended Southwestern University, Georgetown, Texas, for two years and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. She transferred to Trinity University, San Antonio, where she earned a baccalaureate degree in Elementary Education. Sarah was a member of American Association of University Women-San Antonio Branch.
Sarah was a receptionist for Dr. John M. Smith, Jr. for many years. Later she taught at Luv-N-Care Learning Center, finding joy in working with young children, teaching them to read, taking them on field trips, and introducing them to the larger community around them. Sarah then became a file clerk for the law firm of Heard, Goggan, Blair & Williams and remained with them until her retirement.
We remember with love and gratitude Sarah's devotion to her large extended family, most especially her attentive care of our mother and aunts; enthusiastic babysitting of children, cats, and dogs; excursions to the stock show and the zoo; homemade dress-up costumes; letters from Santa; carefully chosen birthday gifts and books; trips to the Texas Coast, New Mexico, Missouri, and Colorado; and collected artifacts and stories of family history. Of the three Gilliland "girls" she was the smallest in stature but was always known as Big Sarah to her adoring nieces and nephews.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters, Marie Catherine "Kate" Gilliland Vetters (husband, the late Terry L. Vetters), and Frances "Fran" Gilliland Vetters (husband, Kenneth J. Vetters).
Nephews and nieces include: Terry L. Vetters, Jr. (wife, Michelle Norris Vetters), Mary Ellen Vetters (husband, Paul C. Hoberg), Sarah Catherine Vetters, Terry Jo Vetters (husband, David P. Bichell), Ralph Gilliland Vetters (husband, Bryan E. Simmons).
Great nieces and nephews: Julia Vetters Giddings (husband, Matthew Giddings), Taylor Vetters Morris (husband, Austin Morris), Leah Marie Vetters, Margaret "Mar" Hoberg, Charles Hoberg, Beth Hochman (husband, Frank E. Curtis), Rae Ellen Bichell (husband, Alessandro Franchin), Lena Marie Bichell, Rosa Lee Bichell, Lou Blackburn Bichell. Great-great nephew Elio Bichell Franchin. First cousins: Mary Ann Lovell Quisenberry, Dwight S. Miller, Carol Miller Murphy. Many other Gilliland and Carnes cousins.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, September 27, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St., San Antonio, TX 78205, at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's name to: Angelman Syndrome Foundation (For Lou Bichell), 75 Executive Dr., Aurora, IL 60502. American Association of University Women-San Antonio Branch, PO Box 460825, San Antonio, TX 78246. St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St., San Antonio, TX 78205. Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurological Diseases, 7703 Floyd Curl Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019