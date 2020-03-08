|
Sarah was born in Havre, Montana on December 16, 1933 to Lillian DuBois and Adolph Baker and left us on February 8, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 86. She married Edward E. LeFebvre in 1953 and they had 4 children. Sarah was Ed's partner in his Air Force career that took them many places. She was always ready for a new adventure and passed that enthusiasm on to her children. Her greatest joy in life was raising her children and providing a good home for her family. She was a great mom, cook, seamstress, Girl Scout leader, and volunteer. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward. She is survived by her children: Anne Mueller (Rick) of Lake Jackson, TX; Mike LeFebvre of San Antonio; Mary Beth Artemis (Steve) of Lakewood, CO; and Amy Smith (Bill) of San Antonio. She had 4 grandchildren: Douglas Mueller (Erin) of Coppell, TX; Rebecca Mueller Coulter (Lucas) of Spring, TX; Jennifer Salfen Treacy (Jimmy) of Glasgow, United Kingdom; and William Smith of San Antonio, and 7 great grandchildren. We want to thank her companion Donna Randolph, and the staff at Arden Courts Memory Care in San Antonio for taking such good care of Sarah. Graveside service will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020