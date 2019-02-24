|
July 24, 1943 - February 13, 2019
Sarah was born to John and Mildred Malady in Rochester, IN. She found eternal peace, rest and her eyesight at her home in San Antonio, TX. Sarah grew up in Logansport, IN and became a Certified Operating Room Technician. Working 25+ years at Community Hospital in Indianapolis, IN, she said her main goal was to make her patients calm and comfortable while going into surgery. During this time she also received a Bachelor of Business degree from IUPUI.
In 1992 she moved to San Antonio to be closer to her sister, Colleen, and became the OR Business Manager at Santa Rosa Hospital. In 2000 she met the love of her life, James Eifler, and they married on May 2, 2009. They camped, traveled and spent summers at their cabin in WI. Sarah had a green thumb, known for her beautiful flower gardens. She loved to cook and bake especially pies.
She was preceded in death by her parents and parents -in-law. Survivors include her husband James, sister Colleen Malady, step-sons James (Jessica), Norman (Karalyn), adored step-grand children Callen, Julien and Ethan Eifler and sisters and brothers-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 DeZavala Rd at 10 am on Wednesday, February 27 with visitation prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or Owl Radio, San Antonio Chapter
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019