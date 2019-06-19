|
November 10, 1941 - March 1, 2019.
Sarah was a long-time resident of San Antonio and was the daughter of William Ray Clingerman of Indiana and Eloise Poorman Clingerman of Illinois.
Sarah is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George Everill Pierce and sister Susan (Clingerman) Wick. Sarah was born on November 10, 1941 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii one month before the attack on Pearl Harbor.Sarah and her mother evacuated to Illinois while her father served as a Captain and pilot in the Army Air Corps. As the child of an army officer, her family moved numerous times during her childhood, with stops in Birmingham, Alabama; the Philippines; Arlington, Virginia and Dayton, Ohio. Sarah attended Mills College in Oakland California earning a degree in Art History in 1963. It was at Mills where Sarah developed a passion for art especially photography. Following graduation, Sarah worked as a curator at the Dayton Art Institute. It was in Dayton where she met George and they married in 1965. Sarah and George moved to San Antonio in 1971 where she worked at the McNay Art Institute and raised their two children. Sarah returned to school in 1985 to pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree in photography where she became an accomplished photographer and print-maker.
Sarah is survived by her two children, Abigail Pierce Beck of Denton, Texas and Michael Maverick Pierce of Conway, South Carolina and grandchildren Eloise Beck,
Ian Beck and Zachary Pierce.
Published in Express-News on June 19, 2019