It is with great sadness that the family of Sarah Anne Soret Nickodam announces her passing on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 31. Sarah was born April 18, 1989 in San Antonio, Texas to Cathy and Ron Soret. Sarah grew up happily and took great joy in her relationship with her parents, as well as her two big brothers, Thomas and Matthew.

In 2007, Sarah graduated from Denton High School, where she was active in sports and the choir. After high school, she attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas for her undergraduate education, during which time she was a member of the Omega Zeta Sorority. She had the opportunity to study abroad in London, where she also worked in parliament and traveled throughout Europe. Sarah graduated with honors in 2011 with a degree in Political Science. In 2015, she earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from St. Mary's University School of Law. She passed the Texas Bar Examination on her first attempt, after which she was chosen for the privilege of working as a law clerk for Judge Gargotta for two years. She was currently working as an attorney at the law firm Brown and Ortiz. Through all levels of her schooling and her vocation, Sarah made many lifelong friends, and, as anyone who knew her can attest, to be loved by Sarah truly was and is a lifelong gift.

On December 20, 2014, Sarah married the love of her life, Chad Nickodam. Sarah was a hard worker in all aspects of her life. Once she set her mind to something, she always achieved her goals. There was nothing she wanted more in this world than to have a family with her husband. Her dearest wish came true on at 8:10 a.m. on September 6, 2020, when she gave birth to their son, Eric Wesley Nickodam.

Although she was taken from her family and friends far too soon, Sarah lived a full and joyous life, during which she managed to achieve her career goals and her greatest wish of starting a family with Chad. Sarah will forever be remembered as a kind, loving, effortlessly witty woman with a smile that could light up an entire room. She will be missed every day and constantly kept in the hearts and prayers of every person whose life she touched.

She is survived by her husband, Chad Nickodam of San Antonio, and infant son, Eric Wesley Nickodam; her parents, Cathy and Ron Soret of Rio Medina; siblings, Thomas Soret (Meredith) of Denton, Matthew Soret (Caroline) of Spokane, Washington and Megan Leonard of College Station; parents-in-law, Leeann and Wesley Nickodam of Burleson; brother-in-law, Cory Nickodam of Austin; grandparents, Jo Ann Leonard of Rockport, Phyllis Soret of Devine, Joe and Jackie Nickodam of Burleson, Diane and GA Walker of Burleson; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sarah was preceded in death by grandfathers, Joe Leonard and Shelton Soret.

She also left behind many close, beloved friends that her family would like to thank for being in her life to support her: her dearest confidant, Anne Olson, Curstin Ploch, Taylor Beaver, Libby Spradlin, and Brady and Kyndal Vaughn.

Due to Covid and Health concerns, her family will be having a private service. A celebration of Sarah's life is being planned for the spring when there are hopefully less restrictions.

The family appreciates all those who have reached out with love and support. They are requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a scholarship/college fund for baby Eric that is being set up.

