January 20, 1939 - June 24, 2019
Saul Garcia, Sr., of La Coste, passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born January 20, 1939 in San Antonio to Daniel and Rafaela Espinoza Garcia. On September 10, 1965, Saul married Cornelia "Connie" Saucedo. Survivors include his children, Leticia Greene, MaryAnn S. Garcia, Saul Garcia, Jr. (Terri) and Isabel Chandler (Greg); grand- children, Jonah (Carrie Dennis) Garcia, Elijah Garcia, Alexandra Garcia, Levi Garcia, Nathan Greene, Anastasia Greene, Analisa Pennix and Kelli (Micah) Fordham; great-grand- children, Xander Medrano, Haden Fordham, Avalynn Fordham, Kinsley Garcia, and "soon to be" Thaddeus Garcia; sisters, Maria de los Angeles Linares and Alicia Garcia as well as several nieces and nephews. Saul was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Rafaela Garcia; wife, Cornelia Garcia; son-in-law, Jonathan Greene; brothers, Daniel Garcia and Juan Enrique Garcia. Visitation: Thursday, June 27th starting at 5:00 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm Mass of the Resurrection: Friday, June 28th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste. Interment at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on June 26, 2019