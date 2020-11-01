1/1
SCOTT ANTON BUCHERT
1953 - 2020
SCOTT ANTON BUCHERT was born May 31, 1953 and passed into Eternal Life on October 17, 2020 after a short but valiant fight with bone marrow cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton (Tony) and Audrey Buchert and is survived by his sisters, Toni Greece and Dickie (Melbourne) O'Banion and several nieces and nephews.

He was a free spirit and a master story teller, bringing hilarity and imagination into the simplest situations in life. His sense of humor and ready laugh brought much joy to so many who knew and loved him. He was a true and faithful friend who never saw someone in need that he didn't try to step in and help.

Scott was a carpenter by trade and loved photography as a hobby. Always fascinated with New Zealand, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by visiting and travelling there in 2017. While he never married and had no children of his own, every child in the neighborhood adored him and sought him out for play time.

We will remember and miss his happy heart and look forward to being with him again one day in our heavenly home.

The family would like to thank Scott's doctors at Methodist Hospital, the START Center, and the staff at VITAS for their efforts to sustain his life and minimize his suffering. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider honoring Scott's life by deeds of kindness in his memory.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
