San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Braue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Braue


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Braue Obituary

Scott Braue, 65, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born October 12, 1954 in Wiesbaden, Germany to George Charles Braue and Louise M. (Kagelmacher) Braue. Scott will be remembered for always being a character and his love for music, history and building model cars. He was preceded in death by his parents. Scott is survived by his wife, Beth Braue; son, Ryan Braue (Miki); daughters, Rhiana Braue and Shaylyn Braue; sister, Christy Rastellini (David); brother, Mark Braue (Louise Forest); and numerous cousins and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 5, 2019

1:00 p.m.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP

1604 EAST

Pastor Royce Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now