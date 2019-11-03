|
Scott Braue, 65, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born October 12, 1954 in Wiesbaden, Germany to George Charles Braue and Louise M. (Kagelmacher) Braue. Scott will be remembered for always being a character and his love for music, history and building model cars. He was preceded in death by his parents. Scott is survived by his wife, Beth Braue; son, Ryan Braue (Miki); daughters, Rhiana Braue and Shaylyn Braue; sister, Christy Rastellini (David); brother, Mark Braue (Louise Forest); and numerous cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.FUNERAL SERVICETUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 20191:00 p.m.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
Pastor Royce Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.
