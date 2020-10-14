1/1
SCOTT JOSEPH SARLI
Scott J. Sarli, age 34, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in El Paso, Texas. Mr. Sarli became a chef extraordinaire after attending culinary school and loved cooking. He created all meals for his parents at home and was well known by friends and family for his culinary skills. Mr. Sarli loved animals and had dogs, cats, gerbils, mice, rats, and turtles over his lifetime. He was very interested in role playing games and participated in group games and created and painted models. Mr. Sarli loved music from childhood, loved to play the clarinet, and had a beautiful singing voice. He performed in Warren High musicals and other productions. Mr. Sarli was an accomplished whistler and could whistle any tune he heard. Everybody was always happy to see Mr. Sarli because of his big smile. Mr. Sarli was preceded in death by his grandparents Monroe & Geneva Woodall and Joseph Jean & Eva Jean Sarli, and uncles David Woodall, Douglas Woodall, Earnest Woodall & Don Sarli. Scott is survived by his parents, Gary & Mary Sarli; sister Dolly (Finn Arne) Jorgensen; brothers Gary (Allison) Sarli & Ethan (Jesse) Sarli; nieces Marion & Lina Jorgensen; aunts Sharlett Miller, Carol Woodall, Teressia Phillips, Cindy Carter, & Pamela Catudal; and cousins Michael Kopp, Eric Miller, Brooke White, David T. Woodall, Kenny Dollar, Clint Carter, Zac Woodall, Jennifer Woodall Disotell, Mindy Hunt, Craig Carter, April Young, Elizabeth Vazquez & Amanda Cook. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 17, 2020

2:00PM

ZION LUTHERAN

CEMETERY

Rev. Schulte will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Sarli, Jesse Free, Gary M. Sarli, Chris Colon, Edgard Garza, and Kenny Dollar.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
