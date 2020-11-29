Scott Lee Trenton, of Palm Springs, CA, passed away November 19, 2020. Scott is survived by his husband, Rob Lucas, his sister Patty Trenton, and his niece Shannon Scott, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick ("Cy") and Dorrace ("Dotty") Trenton, and brother-in-law, Robert McCauley. Scott was born in 1948 in San Antonio, TX, where he attended MacArthur High School, and then left San Antonio to attend and graduate from Texas Tech University, where he met his lifelong friend, Steve Belt. He served in the US Army, stationed in Fort Benning, GA, and was honorably discharged as a Captain in the Ready Reserves in 1978. He worked as a Staff Psychologist at the San Antonio State Hospital from 1973-2000, during which time he achieved his Masters degree in Psychology at Trinity University. He met Rob in San Antonio in 1988 and they spent the next 32 years together, legally marrying in 2014. During that time Scott was an active member in the Lincoln Continental Owner's Club and the Walter P. Chrysler Club. After retiring in 2000, he and Rob moved to Canton, OH, where Scott joined the board of the Canton Museum of Art. While there, he worked on the Acquisitions Committee, where he brought works by noted ceramicists into the museum's collection, working with, among others, the Pucker Gallery in Boston. During 2017-18, he and Rob retired to Palm Springs, CA, where Scott continued to be active in the Lincoln Continental Owner's Club, and where he joined the Rolls Royce Owner's Club, and the Great Autos of Yesteryear Club. As a member of the Desert Regional Pulmonary Rehabilitation group, he inspired many people with his positive spirit, as he managed his COPD. He was a regular donor to the Metropolitan Opera Guild. As a gentle giant who was very much a gentleman, he taught and inspired people to learn more about his favorite interests: Cooking, Cars, Ceramics, and Opera throughout his life. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. An online tribute will be available at Tributes.com.

Donations in Scott's name may be made to the American Lung Association, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, the Canton Museum of Art, and the Pucker Gallery.