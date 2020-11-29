1/1
SCOTT LEE TRENTON
1948 - 2020
Scott Lee Trenton, of Palm Springs, CA, passed away November 19, 2020. Scott is survived by his husband, Rob Lucas, his sister Patty Trenton, and his niece Shannon Scott, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick ("Cy") and Dorrace ("Dotty") Trenton, and brother-in-law, Robert McCauley. Scott was born in 1948 in San Antonio, TX, where he attended MacArthur High School, and then left San Antonio to attend and graduate from Texas Tech University, where he met his lifelong friend, Steve Belt. He served in the US Army, stationed in Fort Benning, GA, and was honorably discharged as a Captain in the Ready Reserves in 1978. He worked as a Staff Psychologist at the San Antonio State Hospital from 1973-2000, during which time he achieved his Masters degree in Psychology at Trinity University. He met Rob in San Antonio in 1988 and they spent the next 32 years together, legally marrying in 2014. During that time Scott was an active member in the Lincoln Continental Owner's Club and the Walter P. Chrysler Club. After retiring in 2000, he and Rob moved to Canton, OH, where Scott joined the board of the Canton Museum of Art. While there, he worked on the Acquisitions Committee, where he brought works by noted ceramicists into the museum's collection, working with, among others, the Pucker Gallery in Boston. During 2017-18, he and Rob retired to Palm Springs, CA, where Scott continued to be active in the Lincoln Continental Owner's Club, and where he joined the Rolls Royce Owner's Club, and the Great Autos of Yesteryear Club. As a member of the Desert Regional Pulmonary Rehabilitation group, he inspired many people with his positive spirit, as he managed his COPD. He was a regular donor to the Metropolitan Opera Guild. As a gentle giant who was very much a gentleman, he taught and inspired people to learn more about his favorite interests: Cooking, Cars, Ceramics, and Opera throughout his life. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. An online tribute will be available at Tributes.com.

Donations in Scott's name may be made to the American Lung Association, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, the Canton Museum of Art, and the Pucker Gallery.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
Rob,the Ebert family cared very much for both of you.Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We enjoyed every time we got to come work for you and chat with you both.Scott was truly a special man!!!
Janice,Jeff Foltz,Ebert
Friend
November 29, 2020
Rob, So sorry to hear of Scott passing. Enjoyed knowing him for the short time. We had so much fun on Saturday mornings at Knights Restaurant.He will be missed by many. Cherish the wonderful memories you shared. Deepest sympathy's to you.
Tannis Mirphy
Friend
November 29, 2020
Rob, So sorry to learn of Scott's passing.
Susan & Barb
Susan
Friend
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Scott's passing. I met him when he served as a trustee of the Canton Museum of Art board. I always enjoyed his passion for art, his kind demeanor and enthusiastic attitude. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Joseph Lapinski
Friend
November 23, 2020
Scott was such an amazing man. He made me feel so welcolmed when I started in Pulm Rehab at Canton Mercy. Everyone loved him.
Dustin Shetler
Friend
