Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
6907 Kitchener Rd
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
6907 Kitchener Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sebastian Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sebastian "Seabass" Rivera


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sebastian "Seabass" Rivera Obituary
July 7, 1992 - August 24, 2019
Sebastian "Seabass" Rivera born on July 7, 1992 entered into eternal rest on August 24, 2019 at the age of 27. Sebastian is survived by his wife, Julia and children Aiden and Felicity, his mother, Denisia, stepfather, Robert, sister, Stephanie, brothers, Anthony, Ramon (Sabrina) and Kristopher, nephew, Ramon, nieces, Kayleigh, Jocelyn and Jordyn, in laws, Julian, Jacqueline, Jason and Jayda, and numerous family members and countless friends.
Sebastian was a loving husband, father, son and friend to everyone. Sebastian worked for Ashco Contracting and was well respected by those who worked with him.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved working with his hands, was crafty and hardworking. Sebastian was happy to volunteer and was active in his son's Cub Scout pack and his daughter's sports teams, in church activities, or whatever his wife volun-told him to do. Sebastian will be greatly missed by his loving family and community of friends.
Visitation: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 5 pm to 9 pm, Rosary at 7 pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Mass, Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am at St. Brigid Catholic Church on 6907 Kitchener Rd (Viewing at 10am). Reception to follow.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sebastian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now