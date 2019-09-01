|
July 7, 1992 - August 24, 2019
Sebastian "Seabass" Rivera born on July 7, 1992 entered into eternal rest on August 24, 2019 at the age of 27. Sebastian is survived by his wife, Julia and children Aiden and Felicity, his mother, Denisia, stepfather, Robert, sister, Stephanie, brothers, Anthony, Ramon (Sabrina) and Kristopher, nephew, Ramon, nieces, Kayleigh, Jocelyn and Jordyn, in laws, Julian, Jacqueline, Jason and Jayda, and numerous family members and countless friends.
Sebastian was a loving husband, father, son and friend to everyone. Sebastian worked for Ashco Contracting and was well respected by those who worked with him.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved working with his hands, was crafty and hardworking. Sebastian was happy to volunteer and was active in his son's Cub Scout pack and his daughter's sports teams, in church activities, or whatever his wife volun-told him to do. Sebastian will be greatly missed by his loving family and community of friends.
Visitation: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 5 pm to 9 pm, Rosary at 7 pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Mass, Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am at St. Brigid Catholic Church on 6907 Kitchener Rd (Viewing at 10am). Reception to follow.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019